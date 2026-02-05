CM Sarma Calls for Clarity Between Miyans and Muslims to Curb Illegal Immigration

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today stated that people should be able to differentiate between Miyans and Muslims.

The Chief Minister said, “People should not commit atrocities on Muslims in the name of Miyans nor give safeguards to Miyans in the name of Muslims. We should not maintain relations with the Bangladeshis and not sympathize with them. My politics is that Assamese are the best; Indians are the best. Daily, 20 to 25 Bangladeshis are illegally entering Assam. Our duty is to apprehend them and push them back.”

He further said, “Mahatma Gandhi taught us two things – civil disobedience and non-cooperation. If the Assamese implement these two ideals, the Miyans will automatically go away. We’re pushing back those who are freshly entering Assam. But for those who have been living here for long and are declared Miyan Bangladeshis, we should create such an atmosphere that they are unable to live here any longer.”

Regarding the transparency in governance, the CM said, “The system we have created now is irreversible for the next 50 years. In case of appointments, we have created a fair and transparent system without taking a penny from job seekers. We’re implementing clean schemes like Orunodoi. If anyone tries to take bribes in such initiatives, there will be a public revolt. Nobody will dare to ask for bribes, anyway.”

