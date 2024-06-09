‘NDA allies have too many demands’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hints at INDIA bloc forming govt in near future

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Saturday that the opposition INDIA bloc might stake claim to form the government at the Centre in the near future.

“Today the INDIA bloc has not made any claim (to form the government). But that does not mean that it will not stake claim in the future. Right now, we have taken a wait-and-watch stand. The country needs change.

“The NDA will now have to accommodate so many partners. I think the INDIA bloc will form the government in the near future. Till then, this government can continue,” the Trinamool Congress supremo told mediapersons after meeting the newly-elected MPs of the party.

Explaining why she feels that the INDIA bloc can be in a position to form the government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said, “The allies in the NDA have too many demands. Whereas the allies in the INDIA bloc do not have any demand.” According to Banerjee, after the ‘poor show’ in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi should have left his chair for someone else.

“I said the NDA will not cross the 200 mark. However, the gain in numbers for the NDA was helped by the Election Commission of India,” the Chief Minister claimed. During the meeting with the newly-elected MPs, the Chief Minister outlined the roadmap for Trinamool on the floor of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The three issues that the party MPs will be vocal about will be the non-release of central funds to the state, misuse of central agencies against the opposition parties, and opposing the CAA and NRC.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Trinamool’s tally in the Lok Sabha polls would have gone beyond the 29 seats it won if not for the ‘manipulations’ by the polling officials on certain seats. “The results in both the constituencies in East Midnapore — Kanthi and Tamluk — were manipulated,” she claimed. (IANS)

