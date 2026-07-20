NDA hits back at Rahul, Kharge; INDIA bloc cites Oppn’s duty

New Delhi: A political row erupted on Sunday after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an independent probe into the alleged theft of cash and valuables donated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In their letter, the Congress leaders questioned the governance of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and sought complete public disclosure of donations, including cash, gold, silver and financial accounts, while demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged embezzlement.

The demand triggered sharp reactions from the ruling NDA, which accused the Congress of politicising the issue. The Opposition, however, maintained that raising concerns over accountability was part of its constitutional responsibility.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s letter was politically motivated, claiming the Congress had previously questioned the existence of Lord Ram. He said an investigation was already underway and assured that those responsible would face strict action.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already arrested seven to eight accused and submitted a preliminary report. He accused the Congress of trying to gain political mileage despite ongoing investigations.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC supported a thorough probe but urged that the matter should not be politicised, saying the focus should remain on tracing the missing donations and ensuring punishment for those found guilty. (IANS)

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