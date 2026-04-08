United Democratic Front (UDF) will come to power: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will form the next government in Keralam, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiment among voters. Speaking about his campaign experiences across the state, Tharoor said, “I participated in campaigns across 59 constituencies in Keralam. The UDF will come to power in Keralam. There is a feeling of anti-incumbency among the people. I could understand this directly through my campaign visits across constituencies. (ANI)

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