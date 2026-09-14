NDA Leaders Call BRICS Terror Stand a Historic Diplomatic Victory for India

NEW DELHI: NDA leaders on Sunday described the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and the consensus reached at the BRICS Summit on adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism as a historic success and a major diplomatic victory for India, while also welcoming the growing influence and strengthening of the Global South.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the outcome of the BRICS Summit a historic achievement and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully steering the grouping under India's chairmanship.

"This is a historic success for the BRICS summit. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under India's chairmanship, countries like China, Russia, Iran, UAE, South Africa, and Brazil have come together on an alternative and effective international platform. (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin also made an important point that the GDP of BRICS countries now exceeds that of Europe and the United States. The strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack is also an important development," he said.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said the BRICS Summit was successfully organised in India and conveyed a strong message to the international community.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in building consensus among the participating countries, particularly on issues concerning development and the need to end ongoing conflicts across the world," Sigriwal told IANS.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said the document incorporated the key issues raised by India, including terrorism and terror financing, while also creating opportunities in trade and industry.

"The New Delhi Declaration encompassed all the issues raised by India. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was openly condemned. A strong resolution was also passed regarding terror funding. BRICS countries have also reached a consensus on trade and industry. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BRICS New Delhi Declaration has established new dimensions internationally. This declaration will provide new opportunities for Indian traders and MSMEs to do business in many countries," he said. (IANS)

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