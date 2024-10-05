‘Need own weapon systems to deal with security challenges’: IAF chief AP Singh on need for indigenisation

New Delhi: Ahead of Indian Air Force Day (IAF), IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stressed on Friday the country’s need to have an indigenous weapon system to deal with the security challenges, saying relying on foreign weapons ‘can create a choke point’ for the country due to ‘changing intrest’.

He further called upon manufacturing agencies to come forward and increase their production rate

“When it comes to building the capacity, one is capability, another one is capacity. So building the capacity, it becomes important for our manufacturing agencies to come forward and increase their production rate. When it comes to conflict situations, if you are relying on getting your weapons from outside, there will always be different interests and changing interests which can create a choke point for you. If you need to fight the war...you have to have them being manufactured in India. You cannot afford to have them being bought and rely on that supply chain. It is imperative that we have these things being produced in India...we can’t be stocking up everything forever. These things will have life. If we keep stocking up, we’ll have wastage...”

On Agnipath scheme, he said that the Indian Air Force could absorb more than 25 per cent of Agniveers, if asked to do so.

“Our feedback on Agniveers has been very positive. We were asked if we could absorb more than 25% Agniveer and we said that we could. The decision has to be taken by the government: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh,” AP Singh added.

When asked if the IAF had the capability to carry out attacks like the Israelis did with their adversaries: “We have the capability to strike our enemies in foreign lands and we showed it in the Balakot air strikes.” (ANI)

