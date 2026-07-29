Need to get Parliament back on track, hear students’ concerns: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the Opposition is "very likely" to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, stressing that Parliament must address the concerns of students and ensure that their voices are heard during the discussion.

His remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced earlier in the day that the House would take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill for discussion at 2 p.m.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor welcomed the possibility of the Opposition participating in the debate and said it was important for Parliament to resume normal functioning while engaging in a meaningful discussion on issues affecting students across the country.

"I think it's a very important debate and I think now the Opposition seems very likely to participate in this debate, which I'm very encouraged by because I think we need to get Parliament back on track. The voices of the children of India must be heard in Parliament, and many of us feel a responsibility to raise some of these issues," Tharoor said.

The Congress leader said the Opposition would closely examine whether the proposed legislation adequately addresses concerns over examination paper leaks and whether the government's measures would be sufficient to protect students' interests.

"If the discussion addresses what the nation is waiting to hear, we will certainly ask questions. Is the bill introduced by the government sufficient? Will merely setting up fast-track courts or changing one or two provisions truly improve the future of our children? These are questions that need to be asked," he said.

Calling for broader reforms, Tharoor maintained that fixing the examination system required more than individual accountability and argued that structural changes were necessary. "The government's accountability is the most important thing. Only one minister's resignation is not enough. The entire system needs to be transformed," he added.

Commenting on the reception accorded to former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan upon his arrival at Parliament on Monday following his resignation, Tharoor said he found the development troubling and questioned the message it conveyed.

"I think it's a very disturbing development because obviously, you know, when a minister resigns taking moral responsibility for a failure, you don't greet him as a hero," he said.

Tharoor further argued that celebrating the resignation reflected a disconnect from the sentiments of students and families affected by alleged examination irregularities.

"I mean that suggests to me that those who did so are out of touch with the feelings of the vast majority of middle-class India, of young people, of people who want a system that works. These are all people who did the right thing, who studied, prepared for exams, and were betrayed by the system. You don't applaud that. If you're applauding it and celebrating it, then you're out of touch with the people; you will not get their support," he added.

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