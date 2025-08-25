Need to understand difference between opposition and obstruction: Rijiju

New Delhi: In a veiled reference to wastage of time in the recent Monsoon Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that democracy will be imperiled if Parliament and state Assemblies fail to function smoothly, underscoring the difference between “opposition and obstruction”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the All India Speakers' Conference 2025, Kiren Rijiju said: “The Opposition has every right to dissect the government’s performance but it is not appropriate to disrupt proceedings in Parliament.”

Rijiju’s remarks come in the backdrop a low productive Monsoon Session of Parliament in which the Lok Sabha lost 84 hours out of the planned 120 hours of discussions due to forced adjournments.

He said while commemorating the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body, it is an opportunity for all of us to work towards increasing the dignity and respect of the post of the Speaker.

Rijiju said it is difficult to rate which state Assembly functions the best. “Even small decisions of Speakers and use of Marshals and adherence to conventions make a difference in each House,” he said.

Describing Parliament and Assemblies as the nerve centres of democracy, Rijiju said, “These legislatures are the platforms for crucial discussions on the country’s thought and views.”

“Questions are likely to be raised about democracy if Parliament and Assemblies do not function smoothly. Vibrant Parliament and Assemblies are indispensable for a democracy,” he said.

The Minister said it is expected that there is bound to be uproar in legislatures as in a democracy elected representatives from different background get elected and take part in discussions. (IANS)

