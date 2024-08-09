Neeraj Chopra: Unsettled by Arshad Nadeem Loss, Aims to Surpass Paris Silver

NEW DELHI: Neeraj Chopra was pleased with his silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 but felt it wasn't enough. He acknowledged that it was Arshad Nadeem's day.

In just 10 seconds, Neeraj Chopra made a strong statement at the 2024 Paris Olympics by throwing 89.43m in his first attempt of the qualifiers, taking the top spot with his season-best and the second-best throw of his career.

He was going to defend his javelin title, but Arshad Nadeem's Olympic-record-breaking throw caught him off guard and he finished second. However he won silver, Neeraj, 26, said he wouldn't be fulfilled until he makes much more prominent progress.