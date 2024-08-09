Manipur CM: 412 FIRs Filed, 87 Arrests Over Seven Years for Illegal Poppy Cultivation

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the state assembly that in the past seven years, 412 FIRs have been filed, and 87 people have been arrested for illegal poppy cultivation.

He shared these numbers in response to a question from Congress MLA Th Lokeshwor.

In his written statement, CM Singh said that 16,788 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed between 2017 and 2024.

He stated that from 2017 to 2024, 412 FIRs were registered for illegal poppy cultivation, and 87 people, including 16 village chiefs, were arrested between January 2017 and July 2024.