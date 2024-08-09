Manipur CM: 412 FIRs Filed, 87 Arrests Over Seven Years for Illegal Poppy Cultivation

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the state assembly that in the past seven years, 412 FIRs have been filed, and 87 people have been arrested for illegal poppy cultivation.
He shared these numbers in response to a question from Congress MLA Th Lokeshwor.
In his written statement, CM Singh said that 16,788 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed between 2017 and 2024.
He stated that from 2017 to 2024, 412 FIRs were registered for illegal poppy cultivation, and 87 people, including 16 village chiefs, were arrested between January 2017 and July 2024.
Manipur Congress MLA K. Ranjit asked about the status of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.
CM Singh said the agreement, which involves the central government, the Manipur government, and Kuki militant groups, has not been extended since February 29, 2024.
Singh explained that the SoO agreement, which was intended to bring peace, was first signed in 2008. It involves the central government, the Manipur government, and two groups of Kuki militant organizations: the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF). He added that the agreement has been periodically extended since then.
In March 2023, the Manipur government withdrew from the pact because of "unwanted activities" by the militant groups and informed the central government. Since then, the pact has not been renewed.
Despite the state's withdrawal, Singh said the central government is primarily responsible for the SoO, and the Manipur government has limited control over its implementation.
Earlier, CM N Biren Singh has pronounced unlawful movement presents serious danger to state's native populace. Talking in state assembly on Tuesday, Singh called for extradition of settlers who entered state after 1961 with help from focal government.
Answering inquiry from Naga Individuals' Front administrator Leishiyo Keishing Singh portrayed unlawful movement circumstance as "disturbing." He stressed need of solidarity among occupants to handle issue really. " Unlawful movement has caused segment moves that certain individuals won't recognize," Singh said. " It is impossible to address this issue without unity.
