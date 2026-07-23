NEET discussion should be held at the earliest: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged all parties, specifically the Opposition, to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in order to decide on a date, time and rule for conducting a discussion on NEET paper leak in the Parliament, “without wasting time”.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Rijiju said: “The government has today stated in the Parliament that it is fully prepared to discuss the NEET paper leak and all related issues. We have said from the very first day that the government is always ready to discuss any issue that is in the interest of the nation and the youth.”

However, he said it has to be decided under which rule the discussion will take place in the House.

“There is a system in Parliament for holding discussions. It is not appropriate to go directly to the streets and create a ruckus. The discussion should be meaningful. It should take place under the rules and in a positive manner. The government wants a comprehensive discussion on the NEET paper leak so that the country knows what steps have been taken by the government,” he said.

The Union Minister further said that the government will also discuss the incidents that took place after the NEET paper leak and that the country deserves to know about the action being taken against the accused arrested in connection with the case.

“We are saying that to discuss under a specific rule, all parties should meet the Speaker (of Lok Sabha) and take a uniform decision on when to have a discussion on the issue, under which rule, and for how long the discussion will take place. The government is ready to listen and address the people of the country,” he added.

Rijiju stressed that a meaningful discussion is also required in the House regarding the steps being taken for the welfare of the nation’s youth.

“Therefore, I appeal (the Opposition) once again...though we have formally agreed for the discussion on behalf of the government, to decide on the time to hold the discussion,” he added.

The BJP leader reiterated: “According to the demand of all parties, the NEET paper leak should be the first issue to be discussed in the House, without wasting the time of the Parliament. That is why, without any delay, the parties should meet the Speaker and decide the date, time and rule to have this discussion.” (IANS)

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