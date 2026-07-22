NEET protest: Opposition compares police action to Hitler, Jallianwala Bagh massacre

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Tuesday intensified their attack on the BJP-led NDA government during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, questioning its accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and strongly condemning the Delhi Police’s action against student protesters.

The criticism came a day after a protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged May 3 NEET paper leak.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that several protesters suffered serious injuries, including head wounds and fractures, and claimed tear gas was used to disperse the crowd. Referring to videos shared on social media, he said the government must take responsibility for the injured and ensure their treatment. He also compared the police action to the methods of Adolf Hitler, calling it unacceptable in a democracy.

Congress MP Jebi Mather likened the police response to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying peaceful student protesters were met with barricades, lathi charges and tear gas instead of being allowed to voice their concerns.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned the Centre’s handling of the examination system, alleging repeated paper leaks reflected a lack of accountability. He said neither the Education Ministry nor the National Testing Agency (NTA) had been held responsible.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the government’s failure to address students’ concerns had exhausted the patience of the youth. He demanded that the Delhi Police Commissioner explain who ordered the alleged use of force against protesters.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal asked why peaceful protesters had been hospitalised, while Praniti Shinde described the police action as unacceptable and questioned the government’s treatment of its own citizens.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that ruling coalition MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the House during Tuesday’s proceedings. (IANS)

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