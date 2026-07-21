Sonam Wangchuk Vows to Continue Fast Until Youth Leaders Meet MPs Amid NEET-UG Protest Crackdown

New Delhi: Entering day 23 of his prolonged fast, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday asserted that he will continue his hunger strike until the youth leaders are permitted to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or are allowed to meet him at the Safdarjung Hospital, where he is admitted.

In an Instagram post, Wanhchuk praised the youth for maintaining peace and order despite "provocation" during the 'Sansad Chalo' protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

"I will continue my fast. Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting Youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast untill the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or l am allowed to meet them here at the Hospital. Hopefully, the government will fix the accountability of the Education Minister before then. I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation," he said.

Wangchuk also appealed to the government and the Police to allow the students to present their grievances before the Parliament.

"I appeal to the government and the Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow. I'm sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today," he added.

This came after the Delhi Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse a massive crowd of protestors who marched towards the Parliament from Jantar Mantar on the first day of the Monsoon Session. The Delhi Police personnel were also injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street. (ANI)

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