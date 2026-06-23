NEET-UG 2026: A triumph of coordination, commitment and credibility

NEW DELHI: The successful conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 marked a major administrative exercise, with over 20 lakh medical aspirants appearing at 5,440 centres across India and 14 centres abroad.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) organised the re-examination within 37 days after the earlier test was cancelled over concerns regarding irregularities. The exercise involved coordination among multiple ministries, government departments, security agencies, state administrations and educational institutions.

Nearly seven lakh personnel, including examination staff, police, observers and administrators, were deployed nationwide. More than 95,000 examination rooms were monitored through over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, while 51,000 signal jammers were installed to prevent electronic malpractice.

Security measures included Aadhaar-based biometric verification, facial authentication, two-layer frisking, CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres.

The Ministry of Education oversaw the process, with support from agencies including the Ministries of Home Affairs, Health, Defence, External Affairs and Railways, as well as the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and banking partners. State governments provided logistical support at examination centres, including drinking water, waiting areas, medical assistance and transport facilities in several regions.

Special arrangements were made for more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities and around 81 candidates facing serious medical conditions, enabling them to take the examination with necessary support. Officials also addressed disruptions caused by adverse weather and other challenges, while police and transport authorities assisted candidates in reaching examination centres on time.

Students from different parts of the country reported improved security arrangements and efficient management at examination centres. For many aspirants affected by the earlier controversy, the re-examination provided an opportunity to compete under a strengthened and closely monitored system.

The conduct of the examination demonstrated large-scale coordination among central and state agencies to ensure the smooth and secure administration of one of the country’s largest entrance examinations. (IANS)

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