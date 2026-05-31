NEET UG paper leak: Court extends CBI custody of physics expert Manisha Hawaldar by two days

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar in the NEET UG paper leak case. The court has remanded Manisha Mandhare in judicial custody after 14 days of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the CBI custody for Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar till Monday. The CBI produced Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar before the court after 6 days of custody for Investigation in the NEET UG Paper leak case. She has been arrested in Pune, Maharashtra. She is a physics expert or a translator of physics.

Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI.

While seeking further custody, the CBI said that Mandhare is required to be confronted with other Accused persons and investigate other things. She is to be confronted with the students also.

It is alleged by the CBI that in Conspiracy with other accused, she retained the exam paper and distributed it for money. (ANI)

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