NEET-UG re-exam: City intimation slips released for students to check their details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the city intimation slips for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-examination, allowing lakhs of students to check the details ahead of re-examinations, slated in a fortnight on June 21.

The students can check their allotted examination city by logging into the official website and can also download the document from the NEET portal, after following the due process of logging in and entering their credentials.

The NTA made this announcement in a social media post on X on Sunday and informed that the admit cards for the examinations will be released separately.

The NTA, taking to X, said, “City Intimation Slip is now LIVE. Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip.” Further, urging the student not to confuse it with the examination verification slip, it said, “This is the City Intimation Slip - NOT the Admit Card. The Admit Card will be released separately, closer to the exam date.”

The NTA release comes on the back of a huge uproar and furore over NEET paper leaks, leading to the cancellation of pan-India examinations held on May 3.

According to the official notice, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. in pen and paper mode. The examination will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. (IANS)

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