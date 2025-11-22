Nehru’s writings record of India’s evolving conscience, not just history: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Jawaharlal Nehru’s writings are not merely historical documents but a reflection of India’s evolving conscience. Gandhi made the remarks after the digitisation of 100 volumes of Nehru’s selected works was completed. He said that he was glad this legacy is now open, searchable, and freely accessible to all, and noted that the archive will continue to expand. Rahul Gandhi shared his thoughts on the social media platform X and said, “Nehru’s writings are not just history, they are a record of India’s evolving conscience. For anyone seeking to understand our nation’s democratic journey - its courage, its doubts, its dreams - his words remain a powerful compass.” He further said, “I’m glad this legacy is now open, searchable, and free for all. It will keep getting expanded.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on X, “Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes” ~ Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In an era of deliberate distortion, disinformation and misinformation regarding Pandit Nehru and his colossal achievements for India, it is worthwhile to digitise his writings for truth and posterity.” He said he was pleased that “The Nehru Archive” is now live, calling it India’s first comprehensive, open-access digital archive of Nehru’s letters, speeches, notes, and other writings — all interconnected and available for easy access. “I am happy that ‘The Nehru Archive’ is now live: http://nehruarchive.in. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘95 defeats for his party; 9-to-5 blame-game politician’: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi