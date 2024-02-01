New Delhi: 3 Major Railway Corridors, 40,000 Rail Coaches To Be Upgraded To Vande Bharat Standards

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, announced the centre's ambitious plans of implementing three major economic railway corridor programmes and upgrading 40,000 normal railway bogies to Vande Bharat standards.

She also disclosed the government's plans of developing three major economic railway corridors, namely the energy, mineral and cement corridors; port connectivity corridors; and high traffic density corridors. It aims to expedite GDP growth and bring down logistic costs.

These projects are a part of the PM Gati Shakti scheme which aims to enable multi-modal connectivity.

Notably, railways is one of the key drivers of the PM GatiShakti scheme and the National Logistics Policy. The PM GatiShakti has a humongous size of Rs 100 lakh crore. The government has been working to decongest railway infrastructure by 51% by 2024-25.