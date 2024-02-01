New Delhi: 3 Major Railway Corridors, 40,000 Rail Coaches To Be Upgraded To Vande Bharat Standards

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, announced the centre's ambitious plans of implementing three major economic railway corridor programmes and upgrading 40,000 normal railway bogies to Vande Bharat standards.
She also disclosed the government's plans of developing three major economic railway corridors, namely the energy, mineral and cement corridors; port connectivity corridors; and high traffic density corridors. It aims to expedite GDP growth and bring down logistic costs.
These projects are a part of the PM Gati Shakti scheme which aims to enable multi-modal connectivity.
Notably, railways is one of the key drivers of the PM GatiShakti scheme and the National Logistics Policy. The PM GatiShakti has a humongous size of Rs 100 lakh crore. The government has been working to decongest railway infrastructure by 51% by 2024-25.
Sitharaman asserted that the creation of these vital corridors will lead to the congestion of these high-traffic corridors getting eased and will also enhance passenger train operations.
She went on to say that while railway corridors will improve efficiency of logistic services and reduce cost, conversion of coaches will increase safety, convenience and comfort of passengers.
"40,000 normal rail bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standards to enhance safety, convenience and comfort of passengers," the Finance minister said.
Furthermore, Sitharaman informed that key rail infrastructure projects including Metro Rail and Namo Bharat will be expanded to cover more cities.
Meanwhile, accentuating the Indian economy's rejuvenation over the past decade, the Finance Minister re-affirmed the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas', recognizing the challenges posed by the pandemic while also emphasizing India's resilience in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
During her budget speech, she identified the poor, women, youth, and farmers as the four major pillars that needs to be focused.
Sitharaman concluded her presentation with a positive outlook, signalling the government's determination to foster inclusive growth and development.
