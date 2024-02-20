New Delhi: 50 Farmers Detained in Gurugram En Route to Delhi Protesting Unfair Land Compensation

NEW DELHI: In a recent turn of events, at least 50 farmers from Dakshin Haryana Kisan Khap Samiti were held by Gurugram Police. They were heading to Delhi, upset over what they say is unfair pay for selling more than 1,800 acres of their land to the government.
The farmers were protesting in Manesar, even after late-night warnings from the police. They were later rounded up and taken to the Manesar police station in two buses. They believe the money they got for their 1,810 acres of farmland, spread over five villages in Manesar, was not enough. They planned to share their complaints at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday.
Although aiming to protest in a peaceful manner, their path was blocked by over 500 police, ready to stop them from reaching Delhi. To keep control, Manesar was turned into a sort of military base. The police took a step when the farmers started their journey around midday, taking them directly into custody.
Farming leaders denounced the police act, calling it a tyrannical action from the Haryana government. Mahendra Singh, a farming leader, claimed the government was trying to buy their land for too little money. "The government is scared of our movement but until our demand for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) is met, we will keep fighting," said protester Santokh Singh.
Addressing the matter, Assistant Police Commissioner Surender Singh explained that Section 144 was in force in the area and any violations would meet with police action. He ensured that travel between Delhi and Gurugram was unaffected, and the situation was well managed.
A fresh event elevates the stress around land pay issues and the rights of farmers. It mirrors the constant fights between farming folks and government rules. The conflict highlights the hurdles farmers go through to ensure just pay. They stay strong, insisting on their rights amidst government push-back.
