New Delhi: Actor Shekhar Suman Joins BJP, Boosts Party Morale on Polling Day

NEW DELHI: In a surprising series of events famed actor Shekhar Suman announced his official entry to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This announcement was on Tuesday. It coincided with the critical third phase of Lok Sabha polling. His decision was revealed at BJP headquarters, situated in Delhi. A gathering of senior party leaders attended the event; notable attendees included Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. This development has given an surprising boost to the morale of the party.

Gratitude was expressed by Suman for what he described as divine calling. He confessed to media. His decision to join the BJP was a surprise even to him. "Even I did not know till yesterday that I would be sitting here," he commented. His abrupt political leap was attributed to a higher directive.

Suman underscored his unshakeable commitment to the nation. He echoed feelings of positivity and resolve likening them to the values of Lord Ram. "You have to follow what Lord Ram has thought. I don't have any negative thoughts, he maintained. “I am thinking only about the country.” On top of that he underscored his ambition to put words into actions. This was aimed towards the betterment of the nation.

Conveying gratitude to crucial BJP figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda was part of Suman's entry into politics. Additionally, this move welcomed Radhika Khera a former national coordinator of Congress' media department, into BJP. This strategic move highlights the BJP's wide-ranging appeal. It also demonstrates its capability to lure individuals from varied backgrounds.

Suman's shift from the entertainment sector to politics lines up with the BJP's narrative of inclusivity. This is the case particularly during the critical phase of Lok Sabha polling. These actions indeed bolster BJP's broad-based support. Suman's prominence in both television and film is set to resonate with followers. He could also win over fans. These achievements could potentially amplify BJP's footing in the entertainment and media realms.

With the Lok Sabha elections underway Suman's choice to join the BJP enlarges the political horizon. His decision signifies the party's ongoing efforts for base expansion. They are striving to gain support from variant segments of society. Suman's unexpected shift has animated the BJP campaign with refreshed vigor. Yet, it has also stimulated discourse around changing dynamics in Indian politics.