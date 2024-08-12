New Delhi: AIIMS Delhi and Other Government Hospitals Protest After Tragic Rape-Murder of a Trainee Doctor

NEW DELHI: In significant response to recent tragedy involving postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi joined Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in nationwide strike on Monday, August 12. The strike resulted in suspension of all elective and non-essential services at AIIMS Delhi. This included outpatient departments and patient wards. Emergency services however, remained operational. This ensured that critically ill patients continued to receive necessary care according to Dr. Raghunandan Dixit, General Secretary of AIIMS RDA.

The tragic incident that prompted strike involved rape and murder of trainee doctor who was on duty at Kolkata medical college. The strike is a reaction to perceived inadequacy of ongoing investigation into case. While several government hospitals across country had initiated their strikes on Sunday AIIMS Delhi formally announced its participation around 11:30 am on Monday

The resident doctors at AIIMS Delhi have voiced strong concerns regarding integrity of the investigation. They are demanding a transparent probe into the matter. They have called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This is to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry. Additionally they are advocating for adequate compensation for the victim's family. They emphasize the severity of the situation and the need for justice.

Dr. Dixit expressed profound grief and shock of the medical community. He highlighted the slow progress of the investigation. This has led to increasing frustration among doctors. "Our hearts are heavy with profound grief and shock over this heinous act. Even as time has passed, the wheels of justice have moved slowly. The investigation into this horrific crime has yet to bring forth answers" Dr. Dixit said. "The lack of resolution only deepens our despair and frustration."

The statement from AIIMS Delhi RDA further emphasized the collective need for justice and the protection of safety and dignity for all individuals. They have called upon media civil society organizations and the general public to lend their voices in support of this critical cause.

In solidarity with FORDA’s call for action, ten government hospitals in the national capital also commenced indefinite strike on Monday. They halted all elective services. This widespread protest underscores urgent demand for justice. It also emphasizes a reassessment of the safety protocols for medical professionals in the country.