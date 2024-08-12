Meghalaya: Second Landslide Disrupts National Highway 6 in Meghalaya, Stranding Vehicles and Blocking Traffic

SHILLONG: A fresh landslide has struck National Highway 6 in Kuliang area of Jaintia Hills District Meghalaya near Indo-Bangladesh border. It is completely blocking crucial route connecting Barak Valley to Guwahati Assam. This landslide occurred due to persistent heavy rainfall. It follows similar incident that took place just week ago on Tuesday.

The latest landslide has resulted in significant accumulation of soil and rocks on highway. This has halted all traffic. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded. Disruption has severed communication between Barak Valley and Guwahati. It is causing considerable inconvenience for travelers. Passengers are reported to be in state of panic due to sudden and severe blockage.

In response to situation, Meghalaya administration is actively engaged in clearing debris. They are working to restore normal traffic flow quickly. However the repeated nature of these landslides in region has raised serious concerns regarding safety and maintenance of National Highway 6

Earlier this year in June the same highway faced severe disruptions due to landslide in Sonapur area of East Jaintia Hills district. This previous landslide was also triggered by heavy rainfall. It caused significant difficulties for commuters. They were traveling between Barak Valley and destinations such as Silchar Mizoram Tripura and Manipur. The region particularly around Sonapur Tunnel just after Lukha River is notorious for its susceptibility to landslides. The frequency of these landslides underscores urgent need for enhanced infrastructure and preventive measures. These measures are necessary to mitigate impact of such natural disasters.

Travelers and local residents have expressed growing frustration over recurrent disruptions. They are calling for prompt and effective action from authorities. This will ensure safer and more reliable travel on this vital route. As administration works to address immediate aftermath of the landslide long-term strategies to improve road stability will be crucial. They need to reduce risk of future landslides. It is essential to prevent further disruptions and ensure safety of all who rely on National Highway 6.