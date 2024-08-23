New Delhi: Air India Hit with ₹99 Lakh Fine for Pilot Qualification Breach Amidst Series of Regulatory Woes

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped Air India with a hefty ₹99 lakh fine following a serious safety lapse. The penalty comes after the airline operated a flight last month with pilots who failed to meet required qualifications, a move described by the DGCA as having "significant safety ramifications."

The incident occurred around July 10 when a trainee pilot and a non-trainer pilot teamed up to operate a commercial flight, a clear breach of safety regulations. The DGCA's stern action includes a ₹90 lakh fine for Air India, alongside ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh penalties for the airline’s director of operations and director of training, respectively.

The DGCA’s probe, triggered by a voluntary report from Air India, unearthed multiple regulatory violations. A comprehensive investigation revealed several deficiencies in Air India’s operations, leading to the enforcement action. The regulator’s report indicated that the airline’s scheduling practices and pilot training protocols fell short, posing a potential threat to safety.

The DGCA issued show cause notices to the involved pilot and airline executives on July 22. However, their responses failed to address the regulator’s concerns satisfactorily, prompting the significant penalty.

This incident adds to a string of regulatory issues that have plagued Air India in recent years. Earlier this year, the airline faced criticism and fines for various infractions. In May, the DGCA condemned Air India for inadequate passenger care, citing poor cabin cooling and significant flight delays. March saw the airline fined ₹80 lakh for breaching flight duty time limitations designed to prevent pilot fatigue.

In a tragic incident in February, Air India was penalized ₹30 lakh after an elderly passenger, denied a wheelchair, suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after disembarking. The airline also faced fines in January for failing to roster adequately trained pilots for low-visibility landings and in June 2023 for permitting unauthorized individuals in the cockpit.

In January 2023, Air India was fined ₹30 lakh for mishandling an incident where a passenger urinated on a co-passenger. The airline’s recent history also includes a ₹10 lakh fine in June 2022 for failing to compensate passengers with valid tickets who were denied boarding.

As Air India grapples with these mounting regulatory challenges, the DGCA’s latest action underscores the need for stringent adherence to safety and operational standards in the aviation sector.