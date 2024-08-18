New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board Refuses To Accept Uniform Civil Code

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board emphatically stated on Saturday that Muslims will not accept a uniform or secular civil code as they are not in favour of compromising with Sharia law.
"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers the Prime Minister's call, on the occasion of Independence Day, for a Secular Civil Code and terming religious personal laws as communal ones is highly objectionable," the AIMPLB stated in a press release.
They were referring to the Independence Day speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he called for a uniform civil code.
“A big section (of society) believes and there is truth in this that the current civil code is in a way a communal civil code. It is a civil code which promotes discrimination. It divides the country along religious lines and promotes inequality," PM Modi had said.
The board has clearly proclaimed that they will not do away with Sharia law. In a press statement, AIMPLB spokesperson Dr SQR Ilyas expressed shock and discontent at PM Modi's announcement to call personal laws based on religion - such as Sharia, communal laws.
AIMPLB are of the view that Muslims in India have the right to follow laws as per their religion, which is assured in the Shariat Application Act, 1937, and the Constitution of India.
Article 25 of the Constitution states that citizens have the fundamental right to profess, propagate and practice religion and abide by its laws.
Dr Ilyas issued a press release to say that the family laws of other communities, apart from Muslims, are also based on their own religious and ancient traditions.
The AIMPLB spokesperson added that the separation from religious laws is an emulation of the west. As per the press release, he went on to criticize PM Modi's use of secular civil code instead of the constitutional word uniform civil code.
