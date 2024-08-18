New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board Refuses To Accept Uniform Civil Code

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board emphatically stated on Saturday that Muslims will not accept a uniform or secular civil code as they are not in favour of compromising with Sharia law.

"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers the Prime Minister's call, on the occasion of Independence Day, for a Secular Civil Code and terming religious personal laws as communal ones is highly objectionable," the AIMPLB stated in a press release.

They were referring to the Independence Day speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he called for a uniform civil code.