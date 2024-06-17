New Delhi: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review The Security Situation In Manipur

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday convened a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Manipur.

This happens to be the first such high-level meeting by the Central government after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected for the third consecutive term earlier this month.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair attended the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi.