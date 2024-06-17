New Delhi: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review The Security Situation In Manipur

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday convened a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Manipur.
This happens to be the first such high-level meeting by the Central government after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected for the third consecutive term earlier this month.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair attended the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi.
This comes just a day after Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met the Union Home Minister at his office to take stock of the situation prevailing in the north-eastern state.
The crucial meeting chaired by Amit Shah today was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs as fresh incidents of violence was reported in Manipur.
Meanwhile, Manipur has been embroiled in a deadly ethnic conflict since May 3 last year, claiming numerous lives and displacing several families.
The violent dispute involves the valley-dominant Meitei community who has been at loggerheads with the Kuki tribes dominant in the hilly terrains of Manipur.
The turmoil in the state erupted after clashes broke out during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students' Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.
Notably, the war-torn northeastern state has witnessed fresh violence in the last couple of weeks as a school building near Moreh was set ablaze and a missing person’s beheaded body was found.
Meanwhile, earlier on June 10, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern regarding the distressing situation in Manipur.
He called on the concerned authorities to prioritize this grave issue and urged them to restore peace and normalcy.
Bhagwat emphasized the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.
ALSO READ: Assam Man Arrested For Allegedly Sourcing Drone Parts For Manipur Terror Group
ALSO WATCH: