Assam Man Arrested For Allegedly Sourcing Drone Parts For Manipur Terror Group

GUWAHATI: In a major bust, a man residing in Assam has been apprehended for allegedly sourcing drone parts to supply to an armed group based in the valley areas of Manipur, sources in the state police's special task force (STF) informed on June 16.
The cops have nabbed Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of Guwahati's Noonmati locality, for his alleged involvement in this nefarious activity.
As per sources, a huge cache of drone parts has been seized by the STF personnel from his possession.
In this regard, a case has been lodged against the accused under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.
Sources have revealed that the STF was closely monitoring his movements and the operation to nab him was going on for some time.
Seizing the moment, the STF operative waited for him to prepare to send the drone parts to the insurgent group in Manipur.
This proactive step underscores the dedication and commitment of the law enforcement authorities in thwarting illicit activities of this sort in the state.
The mission to stop terror logistics from reaching Manipur has also been boosted by this arrest.
Notably, the state of Manipur has been embroiled in a deadly ethnic conflict since last year, claiming numerous lives.
The violent dispute involves the valley-dominant Meitei community who has been at loggerheads with the Kuki tribes dominant in the hilly terrains of Manipur.
Armed groups and militias in both the communities have been using drones to monitor each other's activity.
Meanwhile, earlier last week, the STF arrested another man for allegedly attempting to sneak into Manipur carrying 10 high-end drone batteries for a terror group.
27-year-old Khaigoulen Kipgen was intercepted by STF operatives at a toll gate in Sonapur on National Highway 27, on the outskirts of Guwahati. Mr. Kipgen happens to be a resident of Gamngai village in Manipur's Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.
However, a filmmakers' association of the Kuki tribes in Manipur refuted the allegations leveled against him by saying that Khaigoulen Kipgen is a renowned member of the association, who simply bought the drone batteries for work.