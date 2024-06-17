Assam Man Arrested For Allegedly Sourcing Drone Parts For Manipur Terror Group

GUWAHATI: In a major bust, a man residing in Assam has been apprehended for allegedly sourcing drone parts to supply to an armed group based in the valley areas of Manipur, sources in the state police's special task force (STF) informed on June 16.

The cops have nabbed Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of Guwahati's Noonmati locality, for his alleged involvement in this nefarious activity.

As per sources, a huge cache of drone parts has been seized by the STF personnel from his possession.

In this regard, a case has been lodged against the accused under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.