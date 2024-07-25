New Delhi: Amit Shah Pledges Comprehensive Resolution for Sixth Schedule Councils' Issues

NEW DELHI: In pivotal move for the Sixth Schedule Councils which include the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a thorough resolution to issues faced by all ten councils. This commitment was announced during meeting with the Chief Executive Members of these councils. The meeting was in New Delhi.

The meeting was a significant event for the councils. It highlighted Shah's dedication to addressing longstanding concerns. These included those related to the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020 and other pending issues. This assurance comes as a major step forward. It aims at addressing complex challenges faced by these autonomous councils.

Pramod Boro the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Region publicly expressed his satisfaction. This was through post on the microblogging site X. Boro praised Shah’s unwavering commitment. He highlighted resolving issues concerning the Bodo Peace Accord and other outstanding matters. He underscored Shah's deep-seated concern for the North East region. This reflected a strong sense of support from the central government.

To further address these challenges Shah has announced formation of a new committee. It will be chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. The committee's mandate will be to focus on resolving development issues impacting the councils and their communities. This initiative underscores the government’s intent to provide focused attention. The development needs of these regions are crucial. Ensuring that the concerns of local communities are met with effective solutions is a priority.

In his post Boro extended his gratitude on behalf of the BTR and all ten Sixth Schedule Councils. He thanked Amit Shah for his leadership and continued guidance. Boro’s remarks highlighted the positive impact of Shah’s involvement. The sense of optimism it has generated among the councils is significant.

The formation of the committee and the Home Minister's pledge are seen as crucial steps. They address the myriad issues faced by the Sixth Schedule Councils. The move is expected to bring significant progress. This is especially true for the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord and other developmental projects. It further solidifies the central government’s commitment to the welfare of the North East region.