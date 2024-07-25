Manipur: Teli Community Appeals for PRC, ILP Amid Manipur Unrest

IMPHAL: The Teli community in Manipur urgently requested Governor Anusuiya Uikey to accelerate the processing of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) and Inner Line Permits (ILP). This appeal comes amid rising unrest in the region. Members of the Teli community residing in the violence-stricken region of Manipur have made a pressing appeal to Governor Anusuiya. They need her to hasten the issuance of Permanent Residence Certificates and Inner Line Permits. The community has reported that the difficulty in acquiring these vital documents has significantly worsened their struggles during the current period of unrest.

A delegation of five representatives from the All Manipur Teli Association led by Secretary Ashok Prasad Sahu, visited Raj Bhavan on Thursday. They delivered a memorandum detailing their urgent needs. During the meeting the representatives emphasized the escalating violence and instability in the region. This crisis has amplified the community’s reliance on obtaining the PRC and ILP.

The leaders of the community highlighted that their earlier requests documented in a memorandum submitted on May 17, have become even more critical in light of recent developments. They underscored that the lack of these documents exacerbates their vulnerability. They face challenges amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey listened attentively to the concerns raised by the delegation. She assured them of her support. She instructed the representatives to forward copies of their grievances to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for further review and action. The Governor's intervention aims to address the people's needs and expedite processing of necessary documents to alleviate their current hardships.

The Teli community's call for swift action reflects broader struggle faced by many in Manipur. These people are grappling with the consequences of ongoing violence and instability. The request for PRC and ILP underscores the community's urgent need for legal recognition and protection.