New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Sentenced to 15 Days in Jail in Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi has remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to police custody till April 15 in a case related to money laundering linked to the excise policy.
Kejriwal appeared in front of Special Judge Kaveri Baewja’s court after his time in custody with the Enforcement Directorate ended.
The ED Director had requested that Kejriwal be kept in judicial custody for 15 days, stating he had been “completely uncooperative”.
Before going into the court, AAP leader told the media, “Whatever the Prime Minister is doing (referring is arrest) is not good for the country”.
The federal investigation agency arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in relation to the case. The following day, Special Judge Baweja placed him in the custody of the ED until March 28.
Later, the court approved ED’s request to extend Kejriwal’s custodial questioning by four days until April 1.
In the application for custody, the investigation agency has alleged that the AAP leader was involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam.
They claim he was involved in drafting and implementing the policy, favoring and benefiting those involved in the scam, receiving kickbacks, and eventually using some of the proceeds of the crime for the Goa Assembly election campaign.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on March 22, 2024.
An Enforcement Directorate team arrived at Kejriwal's residence on March 22, for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case. The team conducted a search operation at his residence, the sources said.
The Enforcement Directorate team reached his residence for questioning hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.
Denying him interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case, the Delhi HC ruled that, in this state, it was not inclined to do so.
