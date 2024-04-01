New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Sentenced to 15 Days in Jail in Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi has remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to police custody till April 15 in a case related to money laundering linked to the excise policy.

Kejriwal appeared in front of Special Judge Kaveri Baewja’s court after his time in custody with the Enforcement Directorate ended.

The ED Director had requested that Kejriwal be kept in judicial custody for 15 days, stating he had been “completely uncooperative”.

Before going into the court, AAP leader told the media, “Whatever the Prime Minister is doing (referring is arrest) is not good for the country”.