Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Among 40 Star Campaigners for Congress

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming general elections in Assam for the Lok Sabha, the Indian National Congress (INC) has announced the key campaigners who will lead the party's campaign in the state.

The INC has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India, officially submitting a list of prominent leaders who will gather support for the party, as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Some of the well-known figures listed as star campaigners include senior party members like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh.