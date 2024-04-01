Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Among 40 Star Campaigners for Congress

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming general elections in Assam for the Lok Sabha, the Indian National Congress (INC) has announced the key campaigners who will lead the party's campaign in the state.
The INC has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India, officially submitting a list of prominent leaders who will gather support for the party, as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Some of the well-known figures listed as star campaigners include senior party members like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh.
The list also features well-known personalities such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Debabrata Saikia, among others.
Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president and INDIA bloc candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency Lurinjyoti Gogoi geared up his election campaigns in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.
While addressing a rally at Laipuli in Tinsukia, Lurinjyoti Gogoi came down heavily on Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
“In this election, our fight is not so easy because we are fighting against the powerful and richest political party. But if we together fight, then we can achieve victory. So, this time, we are fighting together, and most of the opposition parties have joined us and fielded me from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. I am committed to working for the uplift of Assamese culture and language till my last breath,” Gogoi asserted.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi is mostly targeting the village people of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha, and he is mostly organising his campaigns in the rural areas. He has been seen taking blessings from the elderly and talking with them, seeking their support in the upcoming elections.
In another election rally in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said floods and erosion are the major issues in the constituency, and every year the people are facing wrath due to the erosion. “If I win this Lok Sabha seat, then I will raise the issue in parliament and do whatever is needed to solve the perennial problem,” Gogoi said.
