New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Arrested in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

GUWAHATI: Arvind Kejriwal’s assistant, who was accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.
The arrest is related to the case filed against him for the alleged assault. Maliwal claimed in her complaint that Bibhav Kumar, the secretary to the Delhi chief minister, assaulted her during her visit to Kejriwal’s residence on Monday.
Kumar was taken into custody from the chief minister’s residence around noon by a team of Delhi Police officers. He is currently being interrogated at the police station.
His lawyer stated that they have not yet received any information from the police, despite having sent an email to the authorities offering full cooperation.
The incident has caused a lot of political controversy. The BJP has strongly criticized Kejriwal for not speaking out about the incident.
Gaurav Bhatia, a spokesperson for the BJP, even called the chief minister the “main criminal” for not taking action during the assault.
The BJP also accused the AAP of protecting Kejriwal’s personal secretary despite being there plenty of evidence against him.
A video circulating on social media shows an altercation at the Delhi CM’s house during the alleged assault incident involving the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and the staff deployed there.
As per the FIR, Maliwal accused Kumar of hitting her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area with his legs.
It read, “I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up. Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs.”
