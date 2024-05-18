New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Arrested in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

GUWAHATI: Arvind Kejriwal’s assistant, who was accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The arrest is related to the case filed against him for the alleged assault. Maliwal claimed in her complaint that Bibhav Kumar, the secretary to the Delhi chief minister, assaulted her during her visit to Kejriwal’s residence on Monday.

Kumar was taken into custody from the chief minister’s residence around noon by a team of Delhi Police officers. He is currently being interrogated at the police station.