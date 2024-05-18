Meghalaya: Shillong Medical College Set to Open its Door in September 2025

SHILLONG: The medical college in Shillong is planned to start running by September 2025, while the one in Tura is expected to be operational by 2026-27, state health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh announced the development.

The announcement came after a review meeting led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday which centered on setting up medical colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, Ampareen Lyngdoh intends to travel to Uttar Pradesh to examine a model where the Indian government supported the establishment of six medical colleges. This visit could provide insights for similar initiatives in Meghalaya.