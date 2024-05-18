Meghalaya: Shillong Medical College Set to Open its Door in September 2025

SHILLONG: The medical college in Shillong is planned to start running by September 2025, while the one in Tura is expected to be operational by 2026-27, state health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh announced the development.
The announcement came after a review meeting led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday which centered on setting up medical colleges in the state.
Meanwhile, Ampareen Lyngdoh intends to travel to Uttar Pradesh to examine a model where the Indian government supported the establishment of six medical colleges. This visit could provide insights for similar initiatives in Meghalaya.
She also gave an update on the Tura Medical College, indicating that it is expected to be operational by 2026-27.
The minister mentioned that they were addressing significant infrastructure development requirements and that the construction was progressing well, despite some delays. She also noted that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had resolved issues with departments such as PHE, power, and PWD.
Regarding the Shillong Medical College, Lyngdoh mentioned that they were ahead of schedule and making rapid progress. She expressed optimism that if everything continued smoothly, the college would be operational by September 2025.
She also stressed the importance of expediting various technical aspects, including the construction of faculty buildings, establishing service rules for doctors, and aligning with models for teaching and non-teaching staff.
Lyngdoh discussed the progress of the proposed medical college at USTM in Ri Bhoi distirct of Meghalaya. She highlighted the significant progress made on the PA Sangma International Hospital, which follows a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
She mentioned that technical signing of MoUs and other arrangements are currently underway. She also expressed optimism that this project has a high probability of becoming operational soon, which would benefit the local student community.
