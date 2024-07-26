Arunachal: Gauhati High Court Demands Immediate Repair of Itanagar-Nirjuli Road

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court has mandated the Arunachal Pradesh government to urgently address worsening condition of crucial road linking Itanagar Jullang, Naharlagun and Nirjuli. This directive follows Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocates Doge Lona and Vijay Jamoh. The PIL highlighted road’s severe neglect.

In the PIL petitioners presented compelling evidence, including photographs. These illustrated road’s dilapidated state. The court expressed grave concern. The bench emphasized that project’s deadline had been missed by over three years.

The bench has directed state’s Public Works Department (PWD) to submit comprehensive progress report on road project within four weeks. Additionally the court has instructed PWD. They must ensure road remains passable for public in the interim.

The PIL specifically calls for construction of four-lane highway. This would be between Itanagar and Banderdewa. It falls under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. This highway is intended to significantly improve connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

The court's intervention underscores critical state of infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and pressing need for governmental accountability and action. The road serves as vital artery for local population. It facilitates daily commutes and economic activities. Its poor condition has caused inconvenience. It also posed safety risks to commuters.

The petitioners argued that neglect of this important road is a clear indication of government’s failure to prioritize infrastructure development. They emphasized importance of timely completion of such projects.

In response to court's order PWD must now expedite efforts to address condition of road. They must provide detailed update on project’s status. The department is expected to outline reasons for the delay. They must present revised timeline for the completion of the highway.

The Gauhati High Court’s directive serves as reminder of judiciary’s role in holding government accountable for public infrastructure projects. The outcome of this case could set precedent for similar issues in other parts of the country. Infrastructure projects are often delayed or neglected.