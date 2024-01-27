New Delhi: BJP Appoints Election In-Charges, over 96 Crore Eligible to Vote

NEW DELHI: As the countdown to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, on January 27, appointed the election in-charges and co-in-charges for States and Union Territories.

The saffron party has appointed Ashok Singhal for Arunachal Pradesh, Vinod Tawde for Bihar, Laxmikant Bajpai for Jharkhand and Viplav Kumar Dev for Haryana as In-charges.

Moreover, the party has appointed Baijayant Panda in Uttar Pradesh, Tarun Chugh in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Srikant Sharma in Himachal Pradesh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in Karnataka, Mahendra Singh in Madhya Pradesh, Mangal Pandey in West Bengal, Prakash Javadekar in Kerala with Lata Usendi serving as co-in-charge.