New Delhi: BJP Appoints Election In-Charges, over 96 Crore Eligible to Vote

NEW DELHI: As the countdown to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, on January 27, appointed the election in-charges and co-in-charges for States and Union Territories.
The saffron party has appointed Ashok Singhal for Arunachal Pradesh, Vinod Tawde for Bihar, Laxmikant Bajpai for Jharkhand and Viplav Kumar Dev for Haryana as In-charges.
Moreover, the party has appointed Baijayant Panda in Uttar Pradesh, Tarun Chugh in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Srikant Sharma in Himachal Pradesh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in Karnataka, Mahendra Singh in Madhya Pradesh, Mangal Pandey in West Bengal, Prakash Javadekar in Kerala with Lata Usendi serving as co-in-charge.
This move is seen as a huge organizational push to strengthen the BJP’s position in these critical elections.
Meanwhile, over 96 crore people, including 47 crore women, are eligible to cast votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for which more than 12 lakh polling booths will be set up across India.
As per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 1.73 crore of the eligible voters fall in the age group of 18 to 19 years old.
As many as 1.5 crore polling personnel will be deployed so as to ensure smooth conduct of the parliamentary elections to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
According to a 2023 letter sent by the EC to political parties, India had 17.32 crore registered voters in 1951, which rose to 19.37 in 1957. There were 91.20 crore voters in the previous polls held in 2019.
Out of the total voters registered in the electoral rolls, nearly 18 lakh happen to be person with disabilities.
Interestingly, the voter turnout was recorded at 45 percent in the first Lok Sabha elections while that number surged to 67 percent in the last parliamentary polls in 2019.