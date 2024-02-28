New Delhi: BJP Dominates Political Finance Landscape with 76.73% Share; Congress Trails at 14.70% in FY 2022-23

NEW DELHI: The six major political parties in India reported a joint income close to Rs 3077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year, based on data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out on top, with about 77% of all the parties' combined earnings, equal to around Rs 2361 crore.
With Rs 452.375 crore, Congress confirmed having the next-highest income, which is roughly 15% of the sum. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), National People's Party (NPP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] also shared their incomes.
The ADR report reveals various fiscal shifts noticed in these parties from the 2021-22 to 2022-23 period. Remarkably, BJP's earnings grew by about 23%, hitting Rs 2360.844 crore up from Rs 1917.12 crore in the earlier fiscal period. On the other hand, Congress, CPI(M), and BSP noted decreases in income by 16.42% (Rs 88.90 crore), 12.68% (Rs 20.575 crore), and 33.14% (Rs 14.508 crore) respectively in the same time frame.
The NPP saw an extraordinary rise in income, showing an increase of 1502.12% from Rs 47.20 lakh to Rs 7.562 crore. The AAP also noted increased earnings, growing by around 91% to reach Rs 85.17 crore from Rs 44.539 crore.
The ADR study also highlights the spending habits of these political parties. While BJP declared a total income of Rs 2360.844 crore, they only spent 57.68% of it, or Rs 1361.684 crore. Conversely, Congress spent Rs 467.135 crore, which was a bit more than its total income by 3.26%. The CPI(M) spent around 75% of its total earnings, while the AAP outspent its earnings by nearly 20%, putting out Rs 102.051 crore against an income of Rs 85.17 crore.
An ADR report shows us the money matters in Indian politics. It highlights how much money the BJP had in a specific year, more than other parties. It highlights how the BJP had a strong handle on political funds in the mentioned financial year.
