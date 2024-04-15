Manipur: Restrictions Imposed on Political Activities and Exit Polls in Imphal West District for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

IMPHAL: In anticipation of the upcoming 18th General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, the Election Commission has taken decisive steps to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process in Imphal West District, particularly within the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency. The district electoral officer, Th Kirankumar, has issued orders imposing significant restrictions on political functionaries and the publication of exit polls in the region.

Under the provisions of Section 126 and 126 A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, strict guidelines have been put in place. Political functionaries from outside the constituency are barred from remaining within the area after the campaign period concludes. This measure aims to prevent any undue influence or disturbance that might compromise the fairness of the electoral process.

Furthermore, the dissemination of exit poll results through print, electronic media, or any other means is prohibited during the crucial 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of the poll. This restriction is in line with the Election Commission's commitment to ensuring a level playing field and preventing any premature speculation that could impact voter behavior.

In addition to these measures, the use of loudspeakers has been strictly regulated during the final 48 hours preceding the polling hours. Loudspeakers fitted on vehicles or used in any other manner are prohibited within polling areas during this critical period. The Election Commission's directives emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the electoral process, thereby safeguarding the democratic rights of all citizens.

The Election Commission's decision to enforce these restrictions underscores its dedication to upholding the principles of democracy and fair elections. By imposing clear guidelines and penalties for violations, the Commission aims to instill confidence in the electoral process and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote freely and without interference.

Requests for the usage of loudspeakers for election-related activities are considered on a case-by-case basis, with permits issued under specific terms and conditions. Any violation of the established regulations will be subject to penal action as per the relevant rules, reinforcing the Election Commission's commitment to enforcing electoral integrity.

As the countdown to the election day progresses, these measures stand as pillars of safeguarding the democratic values upon which the nation's electoral system is built. With the collective efforts of the Election Commission, district authorities, political stakeholders, and the electorate, the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency gears up for a fair, transparent, and participatory electoral process.