New Delhi: Cabinet Approves ‘One Nation, One Election’ Proposal

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of event, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for what is widely known as “one nation, one election”.

This move aims to conduct the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously. The central government believes that holding the assembly and parliamentary elections together will cut down expenses and reduce logistical hurdles in the polling process of the world’s largest democracy.

The decision follows months of scrutiny and comes after a high-level committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report on the 'one nation, one election' plan.