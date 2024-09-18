Jammu & Kashmir Holds Elections After A Decade; Phase 1 Voting Underway

SRINAGAR: Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is underway. The voting process commenced at 7 AM today and is scheduled to conclude by 6 PM, the Election Commission of India informed.

Security measures have been tightened across the Union Territory so as to ensure smooth conduct of the elections and prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

24 Assembly constituencies - 16 in the Kashmir valley and 8 in the Jammu region - will exercise their democratic right in the first phase. As many as 219 candidates will battle it out in the first phase.