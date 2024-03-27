NEW DELHI: Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after colliding with a container ship, damaging an important northeastern port A ship with a crew of fully 22 Indians struck one of the bridge's abutments, resulting in six deaths and the suspension of port operations U.S. president Joe Biden praised the quick action of the Indian crew and alerted local authorities before the collision, which may have prevented further deaths. The Singapore-flagged vessel 'Dally' was experiencing a "power issue", prompting a distress call shortly before the crash. Biden highlighted the role of workers at the Maryland Transportation Department who reported that authorities could close the bridge to traffic, a move credited with saving lives.

According to Clay Diamond, executive director of the American Pilots Association, minutes before the collision, the ship suffered a complete power outage, losing engines and power Despite the challenges, the pilots managed to slow the ship down and he warned car to stop, which again prevented the possibility of an accident.

The Colombo-bound vessel owned by Grace Ocean Pvt Ltd, Sri Lanka had 22 crew including two pilots, all accounted for safely but two were rescued from the water as it broke the time five construction workers sleep so ara disappeared. Rafael Laveaga, consular officer at the Mexican consulate in Washington, confirmed that some of the missing workers were Mexican nationals and two others were from Guatemala, according to Guatemala's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. When after a massive search and rescue effort, the US Coast Guard was suspended in relation to operations considering the missing crew as a slim chance of survival. Despite the tragedy, the efforts of the crew and manufacturers were praised emergency services for their heroic work to prevent further loss of lives.