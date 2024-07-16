Meghalaya CM Seeks Rs 1000-Crore Aid for New Shillong City Project

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has requested financial aid package of Rs 1000 crore from central government to support ambitious New Shillong city project. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. July 15 Sangma underscored need for substantial funding. Funding to drive various developmental initiatives aimed at transforming state.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized importance of New Shillong city project in alleviating traffic congestion. Enhancing state's aesthetics. Promoting its rich cultural heritage. Proposed project will cover nearly 25 acres of land. It is seen as pivotal move to stimulate economic growth and create new opportunities for people of Meghalaya.

“We have sought financial aid of Rs 1000 crore for New Shillong city project” stated Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He highlighted that project is not just about infrastructure development. But also about improving quality of life for residents. Boosting state's overall appeal.

In addition to his meeting with Prime Minister Chief Minister Sangma also engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The talks focused on pending projects. They are critical for state's development. Chief Minister expressed optimism. With central government's support, these projects could be expedited. This would bring about significant improvements in state's infrastructure. Public services would also see enhancements.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sangma met with Union Minister of Food Processing Chirag Paswan, to explore opportunities for expanding food processing industry in Meghalaya. This sector is seen as key area for economic development. It offers potential for job creation and enhanced income for local farmers and entrepreneurs is likely.

These high-level discussions are part of comprehensive strategy by Meghalaya government. They aim to create new opportunities across the state. The government is keen on leveraging central assistance. This drives these initiatives forward. It ensures that benefits reach all sections of society.