New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 Declared; Over 24,000 Students Score Above 95%

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed the highly-anticipated results of the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12) for the 2024 academic year. Published on Monday May 13, the results are accessible for all exam participants. Remarkably over 24,000 students achieved scores above 95%. Further an impressive count of more than 1.16 lakh secured marks beyond 90%, these results display a spectrum of academic achievements.

CBSE's official statistics point to a positive pass percentage trend. Approximately 87.98% of students successfully passed the board exam. This percentage marks a significant 0.65 percentage point increase compared to the prior year. A total of 1633,730 students registered for class 12 board exam. Among these 16,21224 actually appeared for the exam. There were a commendable 14,26420 students who triumphed in their academic pursuits.

A significant trend perceptible in this year's results is the distinct performance disparity between male and female scholars. Girls have once more surpassed their male peers. They claim a remarkable pass percentage of 91% exceeding last year's statistic of 90.68%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for male students is at 85.12% this year. It indicates a slight advancement from the preceding year's 84.67%.

Along with the results' announcement CBSE has offered comprehensive guidance for students to retrieve their scorecards. Candidates can acquire their CBSE Class 12 result 2024 from the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. The procedure includes clicking on 'result' tab. Then they must select 'Class 12 board result' link.

Link selection redirects to a login window. The roll number, school number and admit card ID are required. Once these details are submitted the result will appear on the screen. This can be used for download and future reference.

In addition, CBSE has made the Class 12 Scorecards/Mark sheets available on various websites. These include cbse.gov.in results.digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in. This action facilitates easy access for students to achieve their results.