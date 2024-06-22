New Delhi: Central Government Enacts Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act to Combat Malpractices

NEW DELHI: In significant move to address rising concerns over malpractices in public examinations central government has officially notified the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Legislation aims to prevent unfair practices in recruitment and entrance exams. Such as NEET JEE and CUET, across country. This development follows recent controversies, including allegations of malpractice in UGC-NET and NEET exams.

The Act passed earlier this year, focuses on curbing paper leaks and other unethical activities in various exams, including those conducted by UPSC and SSC. According to an official notification from Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions came into force on June 21, 2024.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding students' interests emphasizing that there would be no compromise on transparency. "Government is dedicated to protecting students' futures. We assure you of transparent process to protect your interests and have faith in government and system" he stated.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on February 5 2024. It was passed the next day. It received approval from Rajya Sabha on February 9, 2024. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent that month. Making it law.

Under new law individuals found guilty of leaking exam papers or tampering with answer sheets face minimum jail term of three years. Extendable to five years along with fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Furthermore, those involved in organized examination crimes. Including officials from examination authorities. Service providers or other institutions can be sentenced to imprisonment ranging from five to ten years with fines starting from Rs 1 crore.

This legislative action gains added importance amidst ongoing controversy over the UGC-NET 2024 exam paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered case to investigate the leak. Reflecting the government's serious stance on addressing examination malpractices.