Arunachal Pradesh Introduces 'Pink Patrolling' to Boost Women's Safety

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has started using advanced police patrol vehicles, known as Pink-Patrolling, to enhance women's safety.
New criminal laws have been introduced to strengthen legal frameworks and improve citizen security. The government is focusing on excellent governance and quick response to incidents.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Twitter that the state is dedicated to improving women's safety and ensuring excellent governance.
Taking to X, he wrote, “We are dedicated to amplifying efforts through ‘Pink Patrolling’ with PCR vehicles, underscoring our commitment to enhancing women’s safety and promoting gender equality.”
“Team Arunachal will further amplify efforts to strengthen Pink-Patrolling with PCR vehicles as a part of our ongoing measures to enhance women’s safety and gender equality. Giving the best of governance to our communities is an article of faith for us,” he added.
During the first session of the 8th State Legislative Assembly, the Governor emphasized the state government's focus on maintaining law and order.
The Governor also highlighted the effective implementation of three new criminal laws designed to strengthen legal frameworks and ensure citizen security.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is a law that provides a complete legal framework to promote justice and fairness in the state. It stresses the importance of a strong judicial system to protect citizens' rights and ensure accountability.
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is a law aimed at improving citizen safety and security. It includes measures to strengthen law enforcement agencies and strategies to effectively combat crime.
Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS), the apex women's body in the state, has praised the state government's initiative for women's safety.
This commitment brings positive hope to the women of the state, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said.
She said giving the best of governance to our communities is an article of faith for us. This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring a secure environment for women across the state, Maling said.
ALSO WATCH: