Arunachal Pradesh Introduces 'Pink Patrolling' to Boost Women's Safety

Taking to X, he wrote, “We are dedicated to amplifying efforts through ‘Pink Patrolling’ with PCR vehicles, underscoring our commitment to enhancing women’s safety and promoting gender equality.”

“Team Arunachal will further amplify efforts to strengthen Pink-Patrolling with PCR vehicles as a part of our ongoing measures to enhance women’s safety and gender equality. Giving the best of governance to our communities is an article of faith for us,” he added.

During the first session of the 8th State Legislative Assembly, the Governor emphasized the state government's focus on maintaining law and order.

The Governor also highlighted the effective implementation of three new criminal laws designed to strengthen legal frameworks and ensure citizen security.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is a law that provides a complete legal framework to promote justice and fairness in the state. It stresses the importance of a strong judicial system to protect citizens' rights and ensure accountability.