New Delhi: Central Government Set To Amend Waqf Act; Increase Women Representation

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the BJP-led NDA government at the centre is mulling to overhaul the Waqf Act in order to revise the powers of the Waqf Board, as per sources.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Cabinet gave the nod to amend around 40 provisions of the Waqf Act.

According to the proposed amendments, the claims on properties made by Waqf Boards will be mandatorily verified and it will be applied to all the disputed properties of Waqf Boards.

It has also been speculated that a bill to amend the Waqf Act is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week.