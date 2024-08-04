Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises to 17, Thousands of Stranded Pilgrims Rescued

DEHRADUN: The number of deaths from recent cloudburst in Uttarakhand climbed to 17 after another body was recovered from Rudraprayag on Saturday Rescue teams have managed to evacuate over 9000 pilgrims stranded on rain-damaged trek route to Kedarnath temple.

The devastating cloudburst struck Junglechatti near Lincholi on July 31 causing extensive damage to Kedarnath trek route Pilgrims found themselves stranded beyond Bhimbali along Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek after 20-25 metre section of path was washed away by swollen Mandakini river.

Since rescue operations commenced on Thursday more than 1,000 pilgrims remain in need of evacuation in Kedarnath Gaurikund and Sonprayag areas. Oficials hope to rescue all remaining pilgrims by Sunday provided as weather condition improves.

Weather office has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand until August 8 potentially complicating rescue efforts Currently 882 relief personnel are working tirelessly to provide food water and shelter to stranded individuals and to aid in their safe evacuation.

In effort to expedite rescue operations Indian Army is constructing temporary bridge at Sonprayag, one of landslide-affected areas. Rescue teams continue to search for missing person. Meanwhile 25 people have been reported injured in various rain-related incidents.

Due to cloudburst, Kedarnath yatra was temporarily halted. Advisory from Rudraprayag administration urged pilgrims to stay put until route is cleared of debris and repaired. To assist worried families district administration has issued two helpline numbers: 7579257572 and 01364-233387 and an Emergency number 112 is also provided.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami communicated with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. They discussed extensive damage to Kedarnath trek route and national highways. Dhami requested swift restoration efforts. Anticipated influx of pilgrims and tourists post-monsoon factors into plea. Gadkari assured Dhami of all possible assistance to manage calamity.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has been appointed as nodal officer for restoration of basic infrastructure on Kedarnath trek route. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar indicated that weather permitting, it could take week to clear debris and restore route. He added that work on repairing 150-metre breached stretch of route would commence shortly.