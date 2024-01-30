New Delhi: Centre To Conduct All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Interim Budget Session

NEW DELHI: The Union government has called for a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both Houses on January 30. This comes just ahead of the upcoming interim Budget session of Parliament slated for February 1.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will chair this meeting at 11:30 am in the Parliament Library building.

The meeting convened by the government is a customary practice ahead of every Parliamentary session. During the meeting, leaders point out the issues they would want to raise during the Parliament session.