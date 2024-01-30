New Delhi: Centre To Conduct All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Interim Budget Session
NEW DELHI: The Union government has called for a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both Houses on January 30. This comes just ahead of the upcoming interim Budget session of Parliament slated for February 1.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will chair this meeting at 11:30 am in the Parliament Library building.
The meeting convened by the government is a customary practice ahead of every Parliamentary session. During the meeting, leaders point out the issues they would want to raise during the Parliament session.
Meanwhile, the Budget session will commence with the address of President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and is likely to conclude on February 9.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Thursday.
She happens to be the first full-time woman Finance Minister of the country who will present her sixth straight budget - equalling the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.
The Finance minister has said that this year's budget would primarily be a “vote on account” before the upcoming general elections.
During her address earlier, Sitharaman lay emphasis on the fact that such interim budgets typically do not include significant announcements, and the public will have to await the new government's presentation of the comprehensive budget in July 2024.
Notably, the Union Budget is the Centre's annual financial statement that outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year - April 1 to March 31. All details about the expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes are included in the budget.
It is expected that this year the Centre will make some changes to its welfare scheme, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. As per reports, the government might increase the PM Kisan scheme payout by 50 per cent this year, from 6,000 to 9,000 per year. Besides this, reports suggest that the Centre is also expected to continue the push for capital expenditure.