New Delhi: Centre's Directive Mandates FIRs within 6 Hours of Violence Against Healthcare Workers

NEW DELHI: In response to increasing incidents of violence against healthcare workers, Union Health Ministry has issued directive requiring all government hospitals, whether under central or state jurisdiction to file First Information Report (FIR) within six hours of any violent act occurring on their premises. The directive, issued Friday morning places onus on heads of these institutions. They will be held accountable if no complaint is lodged within specified timeframe.

Ministry's order comes in wake of growing concerns over safety of medical professionals. They have been increasingly subjected to physical and verbal abuse while on duty. Notice emphasizes that such acts of violence are frequently perpetrated by patients or their attendants. "Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff at government hospitals." A number of healthcare workers suffered physical violence during course of their duty. Many were threatened or exposed to verbal aggression the notice states.

This directive follows nationwide outcry triggered by brutal rape and murder of young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Doctor's body was discovered in a seminar room on August 9. It showed multiple grievous injuries including to her genitals. This horrific incident has sparked widespread protests by medical professionals. They demand better protection and safer working environments.

Protests began at RG Kar Hospital. They quickly spread across Kolkata, Bengal and rest of India. Agitation also led to acts of vandalism at hospital. These further escalated tensions. Calcutta High Court while hearing petitions related to case, criticized Bengal government and questioned police's handling of situation. One of the petitions was filed by victim's parents alleging administrative lapses.

High Court expressed concern over how mob of 7000 people was allowed to gather and cause damage at hospital. It questioned police's failure to secure premises. Court has since directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit interim report on vandalism.

The case has already been handed over to CBI. Court cited need for swift action amid allegations of police and administrative negligence. Police firmly denied any impropriety. This includes accusations of initially treating death as suicide. They also failed to secure crime scene. Court has demanded photographic evidence to substantiate claims.