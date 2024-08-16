Manipur: Security Forces in Manipur Seize Cache of Arms and Explosives in Extensive Operations

IMPHAL: In an effort to stabilize region security forces in Manipur have intensified operations. This has led to significant seizures of arms, ammunition and explosive materials across several districts. These efforts are part of broader strategy to curb violence and enhance security in region that has experienced rising tensions in recent months.

The operations meticulously planned and executed, targeted vulnerable areas in both hill and valley districts of Manipur. These areas have been identified as potential hotspots for unrest. Security forces’ efforts to dominate these regions through search operations have yielded substantial results.

One of most notable recoveries occurred in Changsang mid-hill located in Imphal East. Here security personnel seized cache of weapons, including .32 pistol with magazine country-made 12-bore rifle, single-bore rifle and catapult gun. In addition to these firearms they also recovered significant amount of ammunition. This included five Pompi live rounds, 56 rounds of live ammunition 71 empty cases, four tube launchers and other military-grade items

In another operation conducted in Moltinchan village situated in Kakching District, forces uncovered variety of explosive devices and firearms. Among items seized were three smoke bombs five stun shells, two tear smoke shells five CS smoke shells and two grenades without detonators. The operation also led to recovery of several firearms. This included two single-barrel guns and locally-made small pipe gun.

Perhaps most substantial find took place at Yairipok Gwarok Hill in Thoubal District. Here, security forces uncovered significant arsenal. Items seized included 5.56 mm INSAS rifle with magazine 12-bore single-barrel gun, .32 pistol five HE-36 hand grenades, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 7.94 kg and 25 rounds of live ammunition

These operations reflect ongoing commitment of security forces to restore and maintain peace in region. By seizing weapons and explosives they aim to prevent potential violence. They want to ensure safety of local population. Heightened presence of security personnel in these districts intends to deter further unrest. It also reassures residents that safety remains top priority.

As situation in Manipur remains delicate, security forces are expected to continue operations with increased vigilance. They focus on preventing any resurgence of violence. Their goal is to stabilize affected areas.