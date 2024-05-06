New Delhi: CISCE Announces ICSE and ISC Results 2024; Check Scores Now on Official Website

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared results. The results are for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10. They are also for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12. Results were announced today. Candidates who participated in these examinations can swiftly view their results. They do so on the official CISCE website cisce.org.

The announcement has specific instructions. Students need to input their unique ID. They must also input their index number and provided a captcha code on the login page. This is required to access their scores. The results are also accessible via Digi Locker. Digi Locker is a secure platform that ensures convenient and reliable access to academic documents.

The ICSE and ISC examinations for 2024 commenced on February 21. Initially they were scheduled to conclude on April 3. However, unforeseen circumstances led to an extension of the examination period until April 4. The schedule saw notable adjustments due to rescheduling of two papers.

Class 12 Chemistry paper was one of those affected. Initially slated for February 26 the exam was postponed to March 21. On the other hand, the Class 12 Psychology examination also underwent rescheduling. Originally set for May 27 it moved to April 4.

This change followed an incident. There was a reported loss of question paper packet at one exam centre. Upon declaration of results, CISCE will provide opportunity for students to apply for re-checking. They can also apply for re-evaluation of their marks. This ensures fairness and accuracy in assessment process.

The results of the examinations from the previous year were announced on May 14. Remarkably these tests were conducted between February 27 and March 29. From the previous year, significant gender performance disparities emerged in the available statistical data. In the ICSE examinations girls surpassed boys in pass percentage, achieving an impressive 99.21 percent. On the other hand boys secured 98.71 percent.

Similarly, gender performance differences were also evident in the ISC exams. Girls outperformed boys with an impressive pass percentage of 98.01 percent while boys, on the other hand achieved 95.96 percent.