Meghalaya: Social Welfare Minister Advocates Stronger Measures to Combat Substance Abuse

SHILLONG: Attempting to tackle the escalating issue of substance abuse in Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh underscores the urgent need for robust law enforcement. He spoke about the existing ineffective measures. Lyngdoh stressed the importance of magnified efforts to fight against drug trafficking and addiction.

Lyngdoh has recently illuminated the hiring process within the Police Department. This was a significant step towards strengthening efforts. A part of this is the establishment of an Anti-Narcotic Task Force. This task force is predicted to be instrumental in retaliating against drug-related activities. It will also be active in apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Turning to the clear prevalence of drug distribution on city streets, Lyngdoh pinpointed the need for immediate remedial steps. He mentioned that public participation in anti-drug operations should increase. The minister further stressed the weight of community engagement. Cooperation is vital for a successful method of eradicating the roots of drug abuse.

Lyngdoh commented on numerous plans designed to address the problematic issue of substance abuse in Meghalaya. An example of these was a high-level meeting. This meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister. He brought together leaders from faith organizations and educational institutions. These leaders worked together to formulate strategies to tackle the issue comprehensively.

The role of community support was highlighted by Lyngdoh. He reported significant progress in working with local community groups. A prime example was the association with Mawlai Township Dorbar. Mawlai generously donated land for the establishment of rehab facilities as well as counseling centers. The cooperation between the government and local groups is seen as a positive step. This partnership is considered to be a stride towards offering appropriate aid to those struggling with substance abuse.

The state government of Meghalaya grapples with issues spawned by substance overuse. Minister Lyngdoh reiterated the government's determination to establish robust measures. The objective is to handle the problem effectively. A request was issued for collective effort from all stakeholders. The end goal is the fostering of a drug-free environment. This is to secure the welfare of all Meghalaya's citizens.

To sum up Minister Paul Lyngdoh's advocacy for enhanced enforcement techniques highlights government resolve. He aims to deal with substance misuse in Meghalaya. Further plans exist to stimulate community participation. The purpose is to foster a healthier, drug-free society.